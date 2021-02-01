Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $19.33 on Monday. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.