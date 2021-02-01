Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.85 million and a PE ratio of -21.43.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

