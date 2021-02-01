Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 80300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.85 million and a PE ratio of -21.43.

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407-hectare tenement and two applications for a concession contract of 169 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

