Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.15. Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,118,883 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$18.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.25.

About Bayhorse Silver Inc. (BHS.V) (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

