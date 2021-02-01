Baz Token (BAZT) Achieves Market Cap of $11,009.83

Baz Token (CURRENCY:BAZT) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Baz Token has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Baz Token token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Baz Token has a total market capitalization of $11,009.83 and $400.00 worth of Baz Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Baz Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

Baz Token Token Profile

Baz Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,089,402 tokens. Baz Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken . Baz Token’s official website is baztoken.io

Baz Token Token Trading

Baz Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baz Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baz Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baz Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baz Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baz Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.