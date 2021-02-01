BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BESIY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BESIY opened at $65.70 on Monday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

