Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0347

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 87.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Beacon has a market cap of $18,177.54 and approximately $164.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0347 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded up 118% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021447 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005661 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

