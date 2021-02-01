Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.03.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

