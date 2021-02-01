Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.
See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.