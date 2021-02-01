Beacon Securities Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY)

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fury Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fury Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fury Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fury Gold Mines from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Fury Gold Mines stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.29. Fury Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39.

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NASDAQ:FURY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut.

