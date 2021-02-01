Beacon Trading Up 13.4% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $9,835.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00021319 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000098 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 105.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

