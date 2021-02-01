Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 45.8% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
