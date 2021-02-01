Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Up 45.8% in January

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.19. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

