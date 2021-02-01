BeatzCoin (BTZC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $197.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $404,381.66 and approximately $197.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000406 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045135 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,505 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

