Beaxy (BXY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,517.00

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $5,517.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.91 or 0.00884753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00051305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00037397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.61 or 0.04388412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using US dollars.

