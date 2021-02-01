BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $351.68 and last traded at $347.01. Approximately 489,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 401,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.17.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,884,398. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $259,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

