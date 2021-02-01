Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Benefitfocus by 65.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 96,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $19.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

