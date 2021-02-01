Beowulf (BWF) Price Reaches $0.0131 on Exchanges

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Beowulf token can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market capitalization of $13.11 million and $24,843.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00047830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00150624 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00067267 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00266010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

