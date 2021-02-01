Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

About AAK AB (publ.)

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including cocoa butter alternatives; specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

