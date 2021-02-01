Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NXFNF remained flat at $$8.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,586. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

