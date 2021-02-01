Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading 6% Higher

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.08. 367,652 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 302,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Get Berry Petroleum alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.