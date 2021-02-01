Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Trading 0.7% Higher

Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

About Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

