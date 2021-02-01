BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.66% of BHP Group worth $368,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 252,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.29. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

