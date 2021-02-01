BIDR Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0% against the dollar. One BIDR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00068106 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00267180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00038580 BTC.

BIDR Token Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 40,700,000,000 tokens. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIDR Token Trading

BIDR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.