Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 8.6%

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.14. 1,452,938 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 1,063,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $96,620.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,471.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,145 shares of company stock valued at $248,070 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

