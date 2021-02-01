Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0003 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bigbom has a market cap of $100,446.44 and approximately $203,030.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bigbom has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Bigbom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00068317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.10 or 0.00864947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049937 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.59 or 0.04446823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

