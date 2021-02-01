Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.00

Bilby Plc (BILB.L) (LON:BILB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29.79 ($0.39), with a volume of 32230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.50. The stock has a market cap of £16.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

