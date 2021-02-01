Binance Coin (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $51.54 or 0.00153746 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $7.96 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00049194 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00069154 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00067413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039193 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,866.62 or 0.92072606 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

