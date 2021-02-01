Binance USD (BUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $2.21 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00068735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.06 or 0.00859559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00039722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.91 or 0.04382600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013301 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,416,867,694 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.