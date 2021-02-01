BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 107,781 shares during the period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 797,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 3.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $9.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

