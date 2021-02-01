BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 919,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,786,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

The stock has a market cap of $54.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $645,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

