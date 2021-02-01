Bird.Money (BIRD) Achieves Market Cap of $11.38 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Bird.Money has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bird.Money token can now be bought for about $147.44 or 0.00432976 BTC on popular exchanges. Bird.Money has a market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00067438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.19 or 0.00863945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00050830 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.48 or 0.04415203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Bird.Money is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,170 tokens. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money

