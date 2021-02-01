Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 690,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,879,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74.

About Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

