Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) (LON:BISI) were up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84). Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.25. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13.

Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) Company Profile (LON:BISI)

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi PLC (BISI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.