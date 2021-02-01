BitBall 24 Hour Volume Hits $983,767.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $983,767.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,080.93 or 1.00084114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026494 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000286 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002685 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

