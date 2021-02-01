Bitball Treasure (BTRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $225,214.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $36.33 million and approximately $225,214.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure token can now be purchased for about $80.73 or 0.00239024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00089900 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000216 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

