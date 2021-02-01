bitCNY Achieves Market Cap of $4.40 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $97.93 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00047395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00145732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00068512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00267061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00067963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00038105 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

