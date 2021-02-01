BitCoen Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,837.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a total market cap of $77,743.80 and $1,837.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.58 or 0.00420666 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,375.07 or 0.99167280 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.