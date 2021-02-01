Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.71

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $12.65 million and approximately $410.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.