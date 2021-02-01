Bitcoin Confidential 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,266.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $744,760.03 and $13,266.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.68 or 0.00810792 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.