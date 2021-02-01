Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0068 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $88,758.67 and $2,712.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 61.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

