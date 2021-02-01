Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Cap Reaches $18,532.21

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $18,532.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 61.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00259444 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00108047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00031004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

