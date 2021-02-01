Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,560.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $10,560.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00257878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00107605 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00031042 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

