Bitcoin SV Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $178.02 or 0.00525926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and $870.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,848.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.23 or 0.01223758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002238 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000258 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,641,583 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

