BitCore Trading Down 2% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market cap of $4.06 million and $535.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,969.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.23 or 0.04083725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00398561 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.75 or 0.01229773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00528824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00426118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00262310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00022325 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,525,001 coins and its circulating supply is 18,024,042 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

