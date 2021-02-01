BitGreen Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $63,826.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00060298 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00192492 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00011694 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010027 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003067 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.