BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Trading Up 78.9% Over Last Week

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 78.9% higher against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $41,716.57 and $10,331.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.03 or 0.00940229 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015492 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000991 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

