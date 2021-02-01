Bithao Price Hits $0.90 on Top Exchanges (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Bithao has a total market cap of $39.70 million and $948,200.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bithao token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002687 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bithao has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00047439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00149823 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00068192 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00267200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066456 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00038416 BTC.

Bithao Profile

Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,922,587 tokens. The official message board for Bithao is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

Bithao Token Trading

