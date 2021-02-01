Bitnation (XPAT) Market Cap Achieves $185,777.50

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 92.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. Bitnation has a total market cap of $185,777.50 and $4,270.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitnation has traded up 55.2% against the US dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.00861103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006354 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049567 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00039890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.92 or 0.04496289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

