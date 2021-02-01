Bitnation (XPAT) Trading Up 49.7% This Week

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 95.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Bitnation coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitnation has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $193,825.91 and $6.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00065457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.62 or 0.00855082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00051704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00034399 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.54 or 0.04356644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019627 BTC.

About Bitnation

XPAT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,011,995,338 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Buying and Selling Bitnation

Bitnation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

