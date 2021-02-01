BitSend Price Reaches $0.0030 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market cap of $90,063.24 and $13.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.03 or 0.00309860 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003349 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.45 or 0.01550190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,801,625 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

