BITTO (BITTO) Price Hits $0.22

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One BITTO token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITTO has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITTO has a total market cap of $665,506.20 and $168,310.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00100095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003383 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About BITTO

BITTO (CRYPTO:BITTO) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,036,338 tokens. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange

BITTO Token Trading

BITTO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

