BitTorrent Price Hits $0.0004 (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $375.21 million and $149.26 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001266 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002326 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,956,005,137 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

